Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exterran currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

