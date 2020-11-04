Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after acquiring an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 88,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total transaction of $9,179,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $120.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.