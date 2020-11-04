EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
EZPW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $256.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.01.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.