EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

EZPW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,061. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $256.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.01. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.01.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

