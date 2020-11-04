EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

EZPW stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $256.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.65. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EZCORP by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 3,880.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

