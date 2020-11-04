Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.76 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.07 EPS.

Fabrinet stock opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

