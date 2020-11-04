Faceter (FACE) Price Down 35.1% This Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Faceter has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar. Faceter has a market cap of $309,369.92 and $926.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $24.68, $18.94 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.