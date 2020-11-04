Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SFUN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Fang has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $35.60.
Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
Fang Company Profile
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.