Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) Short Interest Update

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SFUN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 4,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Fang has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Get Fang alerts:

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fang stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fang were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.