Farmer Bros. (FARM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,483. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FARM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

