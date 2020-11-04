Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Declares $1.27 None Dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

