Financial Analysis: Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) & Blucora (OTCMKTS:BCOR)

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Fincera has a beta of -79.62, suggesting that its share price is 8,062% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

92.5% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fincera and Blucora’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $205.74 million 0.17 $40.04 million N/A N/A Blucora $717.95 million 0.70 $48.15 million $1.85 5.69

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fincera and Blucora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 2 2 0 2.50

Blucora has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.57%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Fincera.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera N/A N/A N/A Blucora -43.01% 4.84% 2.32%

Summary

Blucora beats Fincera on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs; and CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

