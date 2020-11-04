Financial Analysis: The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) vs. The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of The Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The First of Long Island and The Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given The Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bancorp is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 26.49% 10.85% 1.01% The Bancorp 19.19% 13.07% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First of Long Island and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $154.46 million 2.41 $41.56 million $1.75 8.90 The Bancorp $283.70 million 1.91 $51.56 million $1.06 8.90

The Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The First of Long Island, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bancorp beats The First of Long Island on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, and commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposit, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, travelers checks, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 51 branches, including 6 full-service branches in Queens, 4 in Brooklyn, and 2 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

