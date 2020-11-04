Financial Analysis: Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) vs. Value Line (OTCMKTS:VALU)

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wright Investors’ Service and Value Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.74 -$2.00 million N/A N/A Value Line $40.30 million 7.05 $15.66 million N/A N/A

Value Line has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Value Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wright Investors’ Service and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wright Investors’ Service N/A -22.91% -22.47% Value Line 41.67% 31.62% 15.98%

Summary

Value Line beats Wright Investors’ Service on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, www.valueline.com, as well as The Value Line Research Center online platform; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, and mutual funds through the Internet; and copyright products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

