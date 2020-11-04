Financial Comparison: Lennar (NYSE:LEN) & Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lennar and Select Interior Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 7 12 0 2.63 Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar currently has a consensus price target of $80.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.52%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lennar is more favorable than Select Interior Concepts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Select Interior Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $22.26 billion 1.04 $1.85 billion $5.74 12.96 Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.30 $6.98 million $0.27 26.30

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Select Interior Concepts. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Interior Concepts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Select Interior Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.97% 13.35% 7.54% Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Lennar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lennar beats Select Interior Concepts on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. It primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others. In addition, it is involved in the fund investment activity; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans. Further, the company develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

