Financial Contrast: Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) versus Under Armour (OTCMKTS:UAA)

Panglobal Brands (OTCMKTS:PNGB) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Panglobal Brands and Under Armour’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $5.27 billion 1.27 $92.14 million $0.34 43.44

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Panglobal Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Panglobal Brands and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panglobal Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Under Armour 2 18 4 1 2.16

Under Armour has a consensus target price of $13.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.73%. Given Under Armour’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Panglobal Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Panglobal Brands and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panglobal Brands N/A N/A N/A Under Armour -15.21% -8.08% -3.04%

Summary

Under Armour beats Panglobal Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Panglobal Brands

Panglobal Brands, Inc. engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories in the United States and internationally. It merchandises and sells junior T-shirts, junior denim, dresses, skirts, and knit and woven tops. The company sells its products under Sosik, Scrapbook, Scrapbook Originals, Crafty Couture, Tea and Honey, and Haven brand names. It sells its products through a network of wholesale accounts. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold. It also provides various footwear products for running, basketball, cleated sports, training, and outdoor. In addition, the company offers accessories, which include gloves, bags, and headwear; and digital fitness subscriptions, as well as digital advertising through MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo platforms. It primarily offers its products under the HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, RUSH or RECOVER, UA Logo, UNDER ARMOUR, UA, ARMOUR, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOURBOX, ARMOUR BRA, and ARMOUR FLEECE, as well as MyFitnessPal, MapMyFitness, and UNDER ARMOUR CONNECTED FITNESS brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through a network of 388 brand and factory house stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. Under Armour, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

