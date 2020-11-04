Financial Contrast: Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) versus Dawson Geophysical (OTCMKTS:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dawson Geophysical and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical -0.96% -1.27% -1.03% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dawson Geophysical and Zion Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical $145.77 million 0.28 -$15.21 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dawson Geophysical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

