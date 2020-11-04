Financial Review: Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSE:BIOX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Calyxt and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 5 1 0 2.17 Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calyxt currently has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 109.91%. Given Calyxt’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calyxt is more favorable than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $7.30 million 15.59 -$39.61 million ($1.21) -2.83 Bioceres Crop Solutions $173.09 million 1.17 $3.36 million $0.09 62.33

Bioceres Crop Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Calyxt. Calyxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Calyxt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Calyxt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -392.49% -77.67% -54.49% Bioceres Crop Solutions 1.95% 6.05% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Calyxt has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats Calyxt on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets adjuvants, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. In addition, the company offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It serves clients in Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Libano, the United States, Italy, Paraguay, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Canada, Ukraine, Uruguay, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina. Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is a subsidiary of Bioceres S.A.

