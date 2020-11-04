Financial Review: Provident Bancorp (PVBC) vs. Its Competitors

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ: PVBC) is one of 116 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Provident Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Provident Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Provident Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Provident Bancorp Competitors 961 1976 1423 104 2.15

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.75%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95% Provident Bancorp Competitors 12.10% 4.74% 0.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million $10.81 million 14.73 Provident Bancorp Competitors $863.88 million $114.93 million 12.35

Provident Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Provident Bancorp competitors beat Provident Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.