Financial Survey: Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) vs. Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 0 7 0 3.00 Sportsman’s Warehouse 0 2 5 0 2.71

Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse $886.40 million 0.68 $20.22 million $0.47 29.28

Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors N/A N/A N/A Sportsman’s Warehouse 4.56% 46.84% 8.33%

Summary

Sportsman’s Warehouse beats Academy Sports and Outdoors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 259 Academy Sports + Outdoors retail locations in 16 states and three distribution centers located in Katy, Texas, Twiggs County, Georgia, and Cookeville, Tennessee. The company also sells merchandise to customers via academy.com website. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Katy, Texas.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear. The company also provides fishing products comprising bait, electronics, fishing rods, flotation items, fly fishing products, lines, lures, reels, tackles, and small boats; and foot wear products consisting of hiking and work boots, socks, sport sandals, technical footwear, trial and casual shoes, and waders. In addition, it offers hunting and shooting products, such as ammunition, archery items, ATV accessories, blinds and tree stands, decoys, firearms, firearms safety and storage products, reloading equipment, and shooting gear products; and optics, electronics, and accessories, including gift items, GPS devices, knives, lighting, optics, and two-way radios. Further, the company's stores provide archery technician services, fishing-reel line winding, gun bore sighting and scope mounting, and cleaning services, as well as issues hunting and fishing licenses. Additionally, it offers various private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Killik, Vital Impact, Yukon Gold, Lost Creek, and Sportsman's Warehouse brands. As of February 01, 2020, the company operated through 103 stores in 27 states. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, Utah.

