FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $500,049.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 21% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000102 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00051224 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 724,249,792 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

