First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Up 10%

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.24. 122,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 36,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in First Bank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

