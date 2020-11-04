First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

