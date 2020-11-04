First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

FCBC opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $360.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%. Analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCBC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other First Community Bankshares news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,300 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,297.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,749 shares in the company, valued at $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

