First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 4th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.
First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98.
In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.
