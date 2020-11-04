First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 4th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

