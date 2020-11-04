First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,230 shares of company stock worth $96,394. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

