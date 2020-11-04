First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Down 13.3% in October

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
FXNC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First National has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.45.
First National Company Profile
