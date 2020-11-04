First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$39.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock opened at C$39.17 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

