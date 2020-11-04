FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NYSE FE opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

