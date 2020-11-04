FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0088 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $82.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00191529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.01087409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000531 BTC.

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

