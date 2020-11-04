FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Update

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

FNCB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.26. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

