Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Shares Gap Up to $182.20

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $182.20, but opened at $188.80. Forterra plc (FORT.L) shares last traded at $184.80, with a volume of 28,935 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FORT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price target on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 233 ($3.04) to GBX 194 ($2.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.82) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra plc (FORT.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.71 ($3.03).

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million and a P/E ratio of -607.33.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

