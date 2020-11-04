Fortune Brands Home & Security Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 694 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,019% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.