Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FWRD opened at $66.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $286,429.68. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.