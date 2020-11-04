Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Shares of FBM stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.