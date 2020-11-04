Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $90.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $4,228,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

