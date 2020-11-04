Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

