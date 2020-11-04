Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.12 million, a P/E ratio of 226.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

