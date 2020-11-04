Franks International (NYSE:FI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Franks International (NYSE:FI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of FI opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Franks International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $422.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Franks International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.