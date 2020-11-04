Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Announces Earnings Results

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

