Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $129.19 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $610,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

