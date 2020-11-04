Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,795.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,795 ($36.52) and last traded at GBX 2,785 ($36.39), with a volume of 29546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,625 ($34.30).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,622.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,065.49.

In other news, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.17), for a total value of £4,772,000 ($6,234,648.55). Also, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total transaction of £655,000 ($855,761.69). Insiders sold a total of 232,389 shares of company stock worth $561,918,789 in the last ninety days.

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

