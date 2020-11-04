Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.09. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

