Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Shares Gap Up to $75.80

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.80, but opened at $78.90. Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) shares last traded at $78.18, with a volume of 14,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) news, insider Geeta Gopalan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £3,850 ($5,030.05). Also, insider Samir Desai acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,597.60).

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

