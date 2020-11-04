FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issued By Colliers Secur.

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Astronics in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08).

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 490.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 522,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 13,178.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 592,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 588,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 480,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 180,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Astronics by 83.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.