FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Northcoast Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

KAR opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.