FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of RTX opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $16,442,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

