FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

TOELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

