FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Issued By William Blair

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

EXPO opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.67. Exponent has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Exponent by 963.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,551.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433 shares of company stock worth $782,251 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

