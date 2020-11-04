FY2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered by Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TCPC. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $580.56 million, a PE ratio of -111.67 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.