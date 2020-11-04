FY2021 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.34. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$475.44 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE:CIX opened at C$15.76 on Wednesday. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.13.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

