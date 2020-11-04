FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 18,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

